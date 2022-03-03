Australia news LIVE: Russian advance stalls outside Ukraine capital as nation’s death toll rises; Sydney dodges wild weather as BOM warns to ‘hunker down’ for the weekend

Q&A bunch Stan Grant took the extraordinary step of expelling a member of the viewers from the studio on Thursday evening after the younger man, named Sasha, expressed help for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The younger man, recognized solely as Sasha, stated he was “someone who comes from the Russian community here in Australia” as he started his query for the panel.

He stated he had been “pretty outraged by the narrative created by our media depicting Ukraine as ‘the good guy’ and Russia as ‘the bad guy’. Believe it or not, there are a lot of Russians here and around the world that support what Putin is doing in Ukraine, myself included.”

Sasha then went on to say that Ukrainians had been answerable for the deaths of 13,000 ethnic Russians dwelling within the nation since 2014. “Where was your outpouring, or even concern, for those thousands of mostly Russians,” he requested.

After discussing Sasha’s query, the dialog then moved on to the Lismore floods, however round 10 minutes later, Grant returned his consideration to Sasha.

“Something has been bothering me, I have to admit, since we had Sasha,” he stated.

“People here have been talking about family who are suffering, and people dying, and I understand you wanted to ask your question about ‘is there some reasoning for this’. But you supported what’s happening, hearing that people are dying. And can I just say I’m not comfortable with you being here. Could you please leave.“

The audience broke out in applause at that point, and as Sasha protested, Grant stood firm.

“You can ask a question but you cannot advocate for violence,” he stated. “I ought to have requested you to go away then, it’s been taking part in on my thoughts, however I do should ask you to go away.“