Australia news LIVE: Russian and Ukrainian forces fight for control of Mariupol; South Australia swears in new state government

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to Israel for assist in pushing again the Russian assault on his nation.

In the newest in a collection of appeals he has made for assist from overseas, Zelensky addressed the Israeli parliament by video hyperlink and questioned Israel’s reluctance to promote its Iron Dome missile defence system to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed Israeli politicians by way of video hyperlink. Credit:AP

“Everybody knows that your missile defence systems are the best… and that you can definitely help our people, save the lives of Ukrainians, of Ukrainian Jews,” stated Zelensky, who’s of Jewish heritage.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has held quite a few calls with each Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin to attempt to finish the battle.

The Ukrainian port metropolis of Mariupol has suffered among the heaviest bombardments since Russia invaded Ukraine late final month. Many of the town’s 400,000 residents stay trapped within the metropolis with little if any meals, water and energy.

Fighting continued inside the town on Sunday (European time), regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated, with out elaborating.

The Russian governor of Sevastopol, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, stated that publish captain Andrei Paliy, deputy commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, had been killed throughout preventing in Mariupol.

Capturing Mariupol would assist Russian forces safe a land hall to the Crimea peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The metropolis council stated on its Telegram channel over the weekend that a number of thousand residents had been “deported” to Russia over the previous week. Russian information companies stated buses had carried tons of of individuals Moscow calls refugees from Mariupol to Russia in current days.

Speaking to CNN, United States ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield referred to as the deportation accounts “disturbing” and “unconscionable” if true, however stated Washington had not but confirmed them.

Russian forces bombed an artwork faculty over the weekend by which 400 residents have been sheltering, however the variety of casualties was not but identified, Mariupol’s council stated. Reuters couldn’t independently confirm the claims.

Russia has denied focusing on civilians.

Reuters