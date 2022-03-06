Australia news LIVE: Russian troops break Ukraine ceasefire; Shane Warne tributes continue to flow

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met on Ukraine’s border with Poland on Saturday to debate Western efforts to help Ukraine and isolate Russia through the present warfare.

Amid tight safety, they held talks in a tent on the border the place refugees, largely ladies and kids, have been additionally crossing with their belongings in rolling baggage and backpacks.

The two males walked on either side of a painted line that appeared to mark the tip of Polish territory.

“The entire world stands with Ukraine, just as I am standing here in Ukraine with my friend, my colleague,” Blinken said.

Kuleba added: “I hope the people of Ukraine will be able to see this as a clear manifestation that we have friends who literally stand by us.”

The two mentioned the supply of weapons to Ukraine and the marketing campaign to isolate Russia internationally and injury its financial system with sanctions, Kuleba stated.

Ukraine will win its warfare with Russia finally, he stated, however its worldwide supporters want to supply extra assist to finish the battle sooner.

Ukraine particularly wants fighter jets and air defence programs, he stated, including that Stinger anti-aircraft weapons offered by Western nations have been serving to. Ukrainian forces downed three Russian plane on Saturday, he stated.

“If they continue to provide us with necessary weapons, the price will be lower. This will save many lives,” he stated.

Loading

Kuleba stated he noticed no progress in talks with Russia on a ceasefire being held on Ukraine’s border with Belarus, however “we have to continue talking”. A 3rd spherical is scheduled for Monday.

Blinken earlier met Poland’s prime minister and overseas minister and visited a centre internet hosting refugees.

The variety of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion might rise to 1.5 million by the tip of the weekend, from 1.3 million, the top of the United Nations refugee company stated on Saturday.

Reuters