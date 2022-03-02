Australia news LIVE: Russian troops land in Kharkiv as city’s death toll rises; floods across NSW, Queensland worsen as Sydney braces for wild weather

Russia’s detained opposition chief Alexei Navalny has urged Russians to stand up towards Vladimir Putin.

In a Twitter thread posted a short while, Navalny, who’s himself in jail and on trial — which has been discredited by the worldwide neighborhood — as a sham, stated Russians have been folks of peace however that they needed to battle for that.

Russian opposition determine Alexei Navalny has additionally stated he sees no distinction between Ukrainians and Russians. Credit:AP

This is a few of what he needed to say:

“We – Russia – want to be a nation of peace. Alas, few people would call us that now,” Navalny stated.

“But lets at least not become a nation of frightened silent people. Of cowards who pretend not to notice the aggressive war against Ukraine unleashed by our obviously insane czar.

“I cannot, do not want and will not remain silent watching how pseudo-historical nonsense about the events of 100 years ago has become an excuse for Russians to kill Ukrainians, and for Ukrainians to kill Russians while defending themselves.

“It’s the third decade of the 21st century, and we are watching news about people burning down in tanks and bombed houses. We are watching real threats to start a nuclear war on our TVs.

“I am from the USSR myself. I was born there. And the main phrase from there – from my childhood – was “fight for peace.” I name on everybody to take to the streets and battle for peace.”