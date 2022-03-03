Australia news LIVE: Russian troops reportedly surround two Ukrainian port cities as nation’s death toll rises; Sydney dodges wild weather as BOM warns to ‘hunker down’ for the weekend

The warfare in Ukraine has entered its eighth day.

Earlier in the present day we reported that Russian troops had superior into the strategic port metropolis sea of Kherson. The destiny of town continues to be in dispute.

While Russia is claiming town has fallen, which might make it the largest metropolis but to fall within the invasion, a senior US defence official informed the Associated Press Kherson stays “contested”.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been livid, however Russian state media has as an alternative described it as a safety response to purported Ukrainian aggression. Credit:AP

Ukraine Prime Minister Volodomyr Zelensky’s workplace informed AP it couldn’t touch upon the state of affairs in Kherson whereas the combating was nonetheless occurring.

The mayor of Kherson, Igor Kolykhaev, stated Russian troopers got here to town’s administration constructing. He stated he requested them to not shoot civilians and to permit crews to collect up our bodies from the streets.

“We don’t have any Ukrainian forces in the city, only civilians and people here who want to live,” he stated in an announcement posted to Facebook.

He stated Kherson would keep a strict 8pm to 6am curfew and limit visitors into town to meals and medication deliveries.

The metropolis will even require pedestrians to stroll in teams no bigger than two, obey instructions to cease and to not “provoke the troops”.

“The flag flying over us is Ukrainian,” he wrote. “And for it to stay that way, these demands must be observed.

“Russian forces appear to be stalled outside of Kyiv, possibly due to food and fuel shortages, a Pentagon official said, adding defence authorities expect Moscow to learn from early mistakes and regroup.

The official said Russian forces appear to be preparing to assault the port city of Mariupol from all sides.

Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko said the attacks there had been relentless.

“We cannot even take the wounded from the streets, from houses and apartments since the shelling does not stop,” he informed Interfax information company.

With AP, Bloomberg