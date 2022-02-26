Australia news LIVE: Russian troops surround Kyiv as Ukrainian President urges citizens to fight; NSW braces for floods amid heavy rain across the state

Outmanned Ukrainian forces are holding on to their capital even after hours of avenue preventing that included explosions and bursts of gunfire. Smoke was billowing from the websites of some clashes, however because the Kremlin assault entered its third day, Kyiv was nonetheless in Ukrainian authorities palms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that fights proceed in lots of cities throughout the nation, and that the destiny of the nation is “being decided right now”.

He posted a video of himself at dawn Saturday, unshaven, on the capital’s streets, showing resolved to stay in Kyiv at the same time as Western officers warn about the potential of his being captured or killed.

He stated in a video posted noon that Ukraine was “successfully repelling” the Russian assaults.

Ukrainian troopers stroll previous the particles of a burning navy truck on a avenue in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday. Credit:AP

But in an invasion with the obvious objective of regime change, Russia has a considerable benefit in navy energy, and its Defence Ministry on Saturday stated it had taken management of Melitopol, a metropolis of 150,000 north of the annexed peninsula of Crimea.

Ukraine has not commented on the declare, and a UK defence minister stated town was “still in Ukrainian hands.” French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the battle may very well be long-lasting.

Ukrainian troopers patrol an space not removed from burning navy vans in a avenue in Kyiv.

Ukraine’s well being minister marked a rising demise toll in an replace posted Saturday morning on Facebook. The minister, Viktor Liashko, stated that 198 individuals had been killed within the preventing – up from 137 a day earlier – and that 1115 had been wounded, together with 33 kids.

