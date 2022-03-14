Australia news LIVE: Russia’s air strikes expand to Ukraine’s west; NSW floods clean-up continues

As Russia unleashes struggle on one neighbour, its ties to a different are additionally within the highlight.

Russia has few associates left on the world stage, however in recent times it’s been drawing nearer to China – even working joint army drills now and again.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, with China’s Xi Jinping. Credit:AP

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started final month, China has refused to condemn Russia and continued to commerce with it as different nations impose sanctions. And simply weeks earlier than the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping sealed a “new unbreakable friendship” with a historic joint statement towards NATO growth.

It’s been reported that Beijing requested the Kremlin to carry off on the invasion till after the Winter Olympics. And, as we’ve reported this morning, US officers quoted by media retailers say Russia has requested China for army support.

Former Australian diplomat to Moscow Bobo Lo tells The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald that the China-Russia relationship is necessary for each nations (whereas China’s rise has now eclipsed Russia as a superpower, the Chinese “know what a disruptive neighbour Russia can be”).

But Dr Lo additionally says that “Xi and Putin are not, as many people imagine, in close cahoots”.

In truth, Dr Lo thinks “Russia is proving to be a hugely embarrassing friend for China right now”. The superpower is torn between backing its ally and distancing itself from an assault on one other nation’s sovereignty.

Many consultants have in contrast Russia’s give attention to Ukraine to China’s efforts to reclaim Taiwan. Both have served as testing grounds for assaults – and flashpoints for battle with the West.

But Dr Lo says Russia’s resolution to go all-in on Ukraine doesn’t imply China is moments away from launching an assault on Taiwan. Though he says the unprecedented Western response will more than likely give China pause there.

“What the Chinese were expecting, like the Europeans, I think, was a quick [Russian] victory. Instead, the longer this conflict goes on, the worse the humanitarian crisis becomes, then the Chinese will have to take a good hard look at themselves and ask, ‘Do we really want to be associated with it?’”

You can learn extra of Dr Lo’s evaluation and what consultants see as Putin’s probably endgame in Ukraine in my explainer with Chris Zappone here.