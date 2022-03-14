Australia news LIVE: Russia’s air strikes expand to Ukraine’s west; NSW floods clean-up continues

As we talked about earlier this morning, the Morrison authorities is coming underneath elevated strain to handle the rise in gas costs pushed by the struggle in Ukraine.

Speaking on the ABC’s RN Breakfast this morning, federal Trade and Tourism Minister Dan Tehan wouldn’t say whether or not the federal government would lower its $29.8 billion petrol and diesel excise however reiterated that tackling the rising value of residing can be a key side of the price range.

Trade and Tourism Minister Dan Tehan. Credit:Sarah Baker

“The cost of fuel is one of the things that people want to discuss, and it’s an issue that is bitey,” he mentioned.

“So that will obviously be something that will be taken into consideration when we’re framing the budget.”

Mr Tehan mentioned the rise in oil costs was prone to drive up the price of airplane tickets to Australia and will impression the stream of vacationers post-pandemic.

“Our hope is that the extra costs that you’ll see on an international ticket won’t dissuade those who are already saving to come here,” he mentioned.

“We would prefer that [extra cost] wasn’t the case but, sadly, none of us wanted the action that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin has taken in Ukraine.”

The worth rise comes as the federal government prepares to reopen the nation to the cruise trade, which has been banned from Australia for the reason that starting of the pandemic.

Mr Tehan mentioned the ban would probably be lifted on April 17, with an announcement to be made with states and territories within the coming days.

“As long as people are vaccinated with a double jab, which is what we require for international tourists coming back into Australia, and there are other measures in place, then we should be right to go,” he mentioned.