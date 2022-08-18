Australia news LIVE: Scott Morrison defends appointment to five minister portfolios while PM; John Barilaro New York trade role inquiry resumes

In case you missed it, Federal Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney yesterday met along with her state counterparts relating to the implementation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

The Labor frontbencher says all state and territory ministers again a First Nations Voice to parliament.

Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney. Credit:Wolter Peeters

As common readers of this weblog will know, the Uluru Statement referred to as for a truth-telling fee, treaty and Voice to parliament.

Here’s what Burney needed to say in a press release final night time: