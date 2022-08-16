Australia news LIVE: Scott Morrison defends secret portfolios as PM orders search for documents; new documents in NSW trade saga

To the primary main political interview of the day, and former assets and water minister Keith Pitt fronted the ABC’s RN Breakfast a number of moments in the past.

As common readers of this weblog will know, there are stories former prime minister Scott Morrison was secretly appointed to Pitt’s portfolio – amongst others – and used his joint powers to overrule his colleague in relation to a gasoline venture off the NSW coast (which Pitt was in favour of, however which teal independents have been campaigning in opposition to).

Former assets minister Keith Pitt. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

The LNP member for Hinkler informed Patricia Karvelas that Morrison’s extra portfolios whereas PM have been “clearly unusual”, however he declined to say whether or not he was upset when he learnt of the extra obligations a while in 2021.

“It doesn’t really matter [how I felt at the time],” Pitt mentioned. “As a minister of the crown, your job is to make decisions based on facts. Your feelings simply don’t come into it.”

Asked whether or not he agreed with feedback by Nationals chief David Littleproud that your complete saga was “pretty ordinary”, the federal Queensland MP mentioned he needed to be “incredibly cautious”.

Loading

“There are court processes underway. I think over a period of time who knew what and when will come out. I think everyone needs to take a deep breath and a cold shower.

“I’ve got no issues with the decisions I’ve made. What others do is a matter for them.”

Asked why he didn’t inform the general public about Morrison’s obligations for assets and water when he grew to become conscious of them, Pitt mentioned there are “any number of decisions that get made [in government] every day”.

He added that he expects Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to attempt to “gain a political advantage for the Labor Party” over this situation.

“But in terms of the decisions I’m responsible for, they’re rock solid. I’m absolutely confident.”