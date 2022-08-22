Australia news LIVE: Scott Morrison faces fresh pork-barrelling questions; NSW trade role saga continues

More than $31 billion price of Commonwealth Bank house loans are in areas uncovered to rising excessive climate occasions and one other $14 billion in mortgages are in communities economically reliant on demand for coal, a local weather evaluation has discovered.

A CBA local weather danger evaluation of its house mortgage portfolio discovered about 38,000 properties, with mortgages equalling $11 billion, have been assessed as having a excessive danger of publicity to cyclones, whereas 56,000 properties ($19 billion) are prone to floods and 5000 ($2 billion) prone to hearth.

The report discovered that over $30 billion in mortgages have been uncovered to elevated bodily danger because of local weather elements. Credit:Getty

The evaluation was a part of the financial institution’s first climate report, which included an evaluation of how the bodily and transition dangers of local weather change might have an effect on elements of its enterprise primarily based on monetary projections to 2050.

