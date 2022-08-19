Australia news LIVE: Scott Morrison’s office responds to meme backlash amid portfolio saga; industrial relations debate brews after unemployment rate hits 48-year low

Meanwhile, Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen has addressed at this time’s electrical autos summit in Canberra.

We want collaboration, not solely throughout authorities, however throughout governments – and throughout society – to cope with the challenges and alternatives which can be introduced by local weather change. And on behalf of the brand new authorities, I welcome your concepts and engagement and fervour on electrical autos and on a lot extra.

Now, this summit comes at a very good time. A time of hope that maybe after a decade of denial and delay, after an period of demonisation of innovation, after years of frustration that we now have an opportunity to present Australians entry to the world’s finest transport know-how.

There is, after all, a powerful case for motion. Passenger vehicles make up nearly 10 per cent of Australia’s CO2 emissions. So severe motion on local weather change does contain severe motion on transport emissions. And as we’re all experiencing vital cost-of-living challenges … giving Australians higher choices, extra entry, to vehicles which is able to by no means oblige them to carry a nozzle at a petroleum station ever once more is superb coverage as nicely. An excellent cost-of-living measure.

Now, naysayers level to the price of electrical autos. That they’re out of attain of bizarre households as a cause to not drive additional uptake. Now, to be truthful, to an extent, they’ve a degree. There are many customers who’re fascinated with shopping for an EV. But even when they may entry the restricted provide, they will’t afford it.

What the commentators and the naysayers who bag electrical autos … miss – and I think many intentionally ignore – is that this unaffordability and unavailability is a direct results of authorities coverage.

I can announce at this time that … [a] session paper will embody exploring choices for the introduction of gas effectivity requirements. Apart from Russia, Australia is the one OECD nation to not have or be within the strategy of growing gas effectivity requirements. The lack of requirements in Australia is cited as one of many key components impacting on the availability of EVs into Australia.