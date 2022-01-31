Australia news LIVE: Student face-to-face learning resumes in NSW, Victoria; Rafael Nadal makes history with 21st grand slam title after winning 2022 Australian Open

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean has spent a second day criticising the federal authorities for not serving to fund the state’s financial assist package deal for small and medium-sized companies.

The NSW authorities unveiled a $1 billion package deal yesterday, together with a lump sum fee to eligible companies of 20 per cent of weekly payroll, as much as a most of $5000 per week.

NSW Treasurer Matt Kean: “Now’s the time to make sure that we protect the fabric of the economy.” Credit:Kate Geraghty

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg this morning reiterated his want for an finish to emergency assist funds and a transfer to “normalised” financial settings, noting South Australia had introduced its small enterprise package deal over the weekend with out asking the federal authorities “to go 50-50″.

He added that the Commonwealth had funded the pandemic leave disaster payment in full.

“You can’t just keep on writing the cheques, you actually have to take some tough decisions and now with the vaccination rates well over 90 per cent, Australia is well-placed, I think, to live safely with COVID despite the challenges it poses,” Mr Frydenberg instructed the ABC’s RN Breakfast.

Speaking on the radio program moments later, NSW Treasurer Matt Kean stated he felt it’s “time for the Commonwealth to step up and to lead the economic management of the country, not to outsource it to the states and territories”.

“Rather than stepping aside, now is the time to step up because small business in NSW and indeed across the country needs you more than ever,” he stated.

Mr Kean stated now shouldn’t be the time for “austerity” and it’s within the nationwide curiosity for companies to stay in operation and pay their taxes.

“We’re not saying splash money willy-nilly across the economy, this is a very targeted package to those parts of the economy that need the most help.

“I don’t have much hair left to tear out because I’m struggling to understand why the Commonwealth government doesn’t want to support the national economy by investing in the small businesses who will drive it.”