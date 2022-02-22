Australia news LIVE: Sydney train shutdown fallout continues as limited services run; Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies; COVID-19 cases grow across the nation

Premier Daniel Andrews says the Victoria and NSW governments are creating plans to scrap quarantine for asymptomatic family contacts, a transfer backed by federal Health Minister Greg Hunt who stated it was the “next step” in Australia’s pandemic response.

The Age and Sydney Morning Herald reported on Thursday that the nation’s chief well being officers have been reviewing the foundations for family contacts. Separately, Victoria and NSW well being officers are working collectively on new preparations for family contacts who check damaging utilizing common fast assessments.

Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews visits the Metro Tunnel work web site in Kensington as we speak Credit:Wayne Taylor

The Victorian Premier confirmed the discussions on Tuesday and stated the brand new guidelines would assist keep away from employee shortages that plagued some sectors and provide chains in the course of the Omicron wave.

“I’ve been talking with Premier Perrottet about that. There’s been a couple of discussions at national cabinet as well,” Mr Andrews stated, including that the coverage shift would assist “keep food on shelves” by lowering the quantity of people that in quarantine on account of a constructive check.

“There’s a lot of work going into that. It’s a big shift, though, and it could well mean there are more cases, so you’ve got to do it carefully.”

A small group of crucial staff, resembling nurses, academics and meals distribution workers, got an exemption from isolation necessities in mid-January as workers shortages crippled important industries. They are required to put on a masks, journey on to work and take common fast antigen assessments. Plans being developed by Victorian and NSW officers might increase these preparations to all different staff.

Mr Hunt stated enjoyable curbs on family contacts was the “next step” for the nation. “I know NSW and Victoria, with Commonwealth support, are leading that work and I strongly support that direction,” he stated.

“It has worked well with our nurses, with those in critical sectors, to ensure there’s adequate workforce.

“People have been very responsible; if they have symptoms, they haven’t come to work.“Mr Andrews said the rules may only be loosened for people who have received a third COVID-19 vaccination. “Although that would be more of an honesty thing, people wouldn’t be able to prove it. It would just be another way of encouraging people to go and get a third dose,” he stated.