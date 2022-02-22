Australia news LIVE: Sydney train shutdown fallout continues as limited services run; Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies; COVID-19 cases grow across the nation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered forces to “maintain peace” in separatist areas of japanese Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin acknowledged the world’s independence. The announcement raised fears that an invasion was imminent, if not already underway.

The Kremlin decree, spelled out in an order signed by Putin, left unclear when, and even whether or not, troops would enter Ukraine. But it introduced swift guarantees of latest sanctions from the US and different Western nations and underscored the steep challenges they face in staving off a army battle they’ve portrayed as near-inevitable.

Russian President Vladimir Putin indicators a doc recognizing the independence of separatist areas in japanese Ukraine within the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Credit:Pool Sputnik Kremlin

The Kremlin’s announcement got here simply hours after Putin, in a rambling, fact-bending discourse on European historical past, recognised the independence of the japanese separatist areas, paving the way in which to offer them army assist and antagonizing Western leaders who regard such a transfer as an unjust breach of world order.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki mentioned President Joe Biden “will soon issue an Executive Order that will prohibit new investment, trade, and financing” within the areas, or on anybody “determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine.” She mentioned these measures could be separate from harder sanctions the U.S. is getting ready in case of a Russian invasion.

In a joint assertion, European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel referred to as it “a blatant violation of international law” and mentioned, with out elaborating, that the bloc “will react with sanctions”.

The developments got here amid a spike in skirmishes within the japanese areas that Western powers imagine Russia might use as a pretext for an assault on the western-looking democracy that has defied Moscow’s makes an attempt to tug it again into its orbit.

AP