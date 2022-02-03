Australia news LIVE: The Endeavour shipwreck found in US; NZ border to reopen to vaccinated Kiwis living in Australia; COVID-19 cases grow across the nation

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says rising COVID-19 case numbers are the “cost” of getting college students throughout the state again in school rooms, however the faster the circumstances are detected, the less extra infections there will probably be.

As we’ve reported, 745 faculty college students and workers throughout Victoria examined constructive for coronavirus within the 24 hours to 4pm on Tuesday. The bulk had been college students, with 682 returning constructive exams.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Wednesday. Credit:Nine News

“Getting kids back in the classroom [on] day one, term one, [is] critically important, [and] the moment you’ve made that choice, and I don’t think it is a choice … you then have to acknowledge, well, that means there will be cases,” Mr Andrews mentioned earlier at this time.

“How do we find those cases quickly? How do we cut off those chains of transmission as quickly as possible? So that’s why we’re doing the two tests a week for four weeks, and we’ll review that after the four weeks gets a little bit closer.

“We’re going to see more cases. But the quicker we find those cases, then in turn, the less additional cases we’ll see. All of this, I think – it’s a price or a cost of getting our kids back into the classroom.”