Australia news LIVE: Third vaccine dose needed to be ‘up to date’; Government to push for Religious Discrimination Bill Senate inquiry; COVID-19 cases continue to grow across the nation

War veteran Ben Roberts-Smith boasted to a fellow Special Air Service soldier that he had shot a younger Afghan man within the head and it was “the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen”, the Federal Court has heard.

Person 16, a former SAS soldier who served alongside Mr Roberts-Smith in Afghanistan in 2012, gave proof concerning the alleged dialog on Friday within the defamation case introduced by his former comrade in opposition to The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times.

He mentioned he didn’t inform anyone about what Mr Roberts-Smith advised him as a result of he was involved it could be a “career-ending move” and his security would have been in danger.

Person 16, whose identification can’t be revealed for nationwide safety causes, advised the courtroom he was concerned in a mission in Darwan, Afghanistan, on September 11, 2012, throughout which his patrol, which didn’t embody Mr Roberts-Smith, encountered a gaggle of Afghan males in a Toyota Hilux.

“Four male occupants, from memory, hopped out of that car. We hand gestured at them to lift up their robes to make sure they didn’t have any … suicide vests, for lack of a better term,” Person 16 mentioned.

He mentioned he directed two males to a wall exterior a compound and handcuffed them. One of them was middle-aged whereas the opposite was “a younger Afghan male” he believed was in his “late teens”.

He was a “bit taller than me … a little bit chubby and [was], um, shaking with, in terror,” Person 16 mentioned. “He appeared extremely nervous and trembling uncontrollably.”

Person 16 mentioned one other soldier searched the Hilux and a name went out on the radio that it contained parts for making improvised explosive units.

He mentioned Mr Roberts-Smith’s patrol came to visit “a short time later … and took the two males I had placed under constraint”. Person 16 assumed they had been being taken away for questioning, he mentioned.

Within about 15 to twenty minutes there was a name over the radio of “EKIA”, Person 16 mentioned, that means “enemy killed in action”.

