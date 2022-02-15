Australia news LIVE: Thousands of NSW nurses strike over pay and staffing ratios; COVID-19 cases continue to grow across the nation

Lieutenant General John Frewen, coordinator basic of the nationwide COVID vaccine taskforce, is hoping to see a leap within the nation’s vaccine protection after protein-based vaccine Novavax joined the rollout yesterday.

“We’ve started getting the very initial doses into arms but over the next two weeks it will be more widely available,” he advised ABC News Breakfast this morning.

COVID-19 Taskforce Commander, Lieutenant General John Frewen. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

“If we can get another 1 [per cent], maybe even 2 per cent, that would be fantastic.”

He mentioned greater than 3000 areas – together with GPs, pharmacies and clinics – had expressed an curiosity in stocking Novavax, and over 2000 of these websites had positioned orders.

Of Australians aged 16 and over, 94 per cent have had two doses.

“There’s another six per cent of the nation, potentially. Whether we get a couple of percents in there, I hope so, but again it’s about the willingness of people to come forward,” Gen Frewen advised Seven’s Sunrise.

“For those people who are still trying to make up their mind, this is another choice … and I’d really ask them to have a look at it.”

More than 10 million booster doses have been administered. Gen Frewen mentioned the booster rollout was transferring “about six times the speed” of the preliminary rollout, with 144,000 individuals coming ahead for a booster yesterday.

The federal authorities has secured 51 million doses of Novavax. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation recommends Novavax for individuals aged 18 and over for his or her main dose schedule, with two doses to be administered three weeks aside.

“Novavax does not currently have approval to be used for paediatric patients, or for booster shots, but studies into its use for both are ongoing,” federal Health Minister Greg Hunt mentioned in a press release on Friday.