Australia news LIVE: Total COVID-19 cases continue to grow as Australians told to leave Ukraine immediately

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has warned there could be “bloody scenes” if Russia invades Ukraine and set up a pro-Kremlin regime.

Speaking on Sky News earlier at the moment, Mr Dutton referred to as on the Russian president Vladimir Putin to deal with the issues of the worldwide group.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton. Credit:Andrew Meares

“At the moment we hope that the deterrence can mean that the Russians can step back and that they don’t continue on in what looks like a path to conflict with Ukraine because, as I say, tens of thousands of people will die,” Mr Dutton mentioned. “There will be bloody scenes.”

He mentioned it was unlikely Ukraine would attain out to Australia for direct navy help, after Foreign Minister Marise Payne once more dominated out navy help.

Mr Dutton mentioned whereas the pandemic had distracted a lot of the world from occasions within the area, nobody needed to see a repeat of the violence in 2014 when Russia invaded and subsequently annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

He mentioned it can be crucial that free nations stand their floor within the face of authoritarianism.

“It is important to call out dictators and people who have aggression as their first instinct. It’s unacceptable.

“This is a very, very serious situation and Russia needs to address the issues of the international community.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade final night time issued a “do not travel” alert for Ukraine.

“Australians in Ukraine should leave now by commercial means, where safe to do so, noting that flight availability could change or be suspended at short notice,” DFAT mentioned in an announcement.

“Australians who decide to remain in Ukraine should review their personal security plans, be prepared to shelter in place if required [and] maintain heightened security awareness and register with DFAT.”