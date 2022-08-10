Australia news LIVE: Tributes continue to flow after Olivia Newton-John’s death; peak union demands radical reforms

Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles says he gained’t be attending the Chinese ambassador’s tackle on the National Press Club at the moment.

Xiao Qian will converse in Canberra this afternoon, his first speech since his appointment to the function of ambassador this 12 months.

However, the deputy PM has advised reporters he has no plans to be on the membership.

China’s ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

Beijing has fired 11 ballistic missiles in the direction of Taiwan and has carried out simulated assaults following United States speaker Nancy Pelosi’s go to to the self-governed island final week.

Marles, who can also be the defence minister, has reaffirmed the federal government’s name for a de-escalation within the Taiwan Strait over fears of a catastrophic miscalculation.

“It is critical for the region, and it’s critical that we return to a much more peaceful and normal set of behaviours in the region and across the Taiwan Strait,” he stated.

Loading

He wouldn’t speculate on the connection between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s elevated aggression. Instead, he merely stated that the rules-based order is beneath stress.

Tensions are heightened because the US and Australia work to counter Chinese affect within the Pacific after Beijing inked a safety take care of the Solomon Islands earlier this 12 months.

Beijing can also be reportedly pushing for unique entry to a part of a strategic naval base in Cambodia, sparking issues amongst Western allies.

While Australia’s strained relationship with China has considerably thawed with ministerial conferences occurring since May’s federal election, Beijing has nonetheless taken goal at politicians for denouncing its ways within the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing not too long ago accused Foreign Minister Penny Wong of “finger pointing” after she final week condemned China’s “disproportionate and destabilising” actions.

AAP