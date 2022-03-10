Australia news LIVE: Ukraine condemns Russian air strike on maternity hospital; NSW floods declared a national emergency

Families left homeless because of the catastrophic flooding in northern NSW might be eligible for hire assist as a part of a brand new assist bundle value greater than half a billion {dollars}.

The $551 million bundle, co-funded by the NSW and federal governments, will present further assist to affected communities, together with as much as 16 weeks of rental assist for these left stranded.

Mr Perrottet visiting a flooded bakery in South Lismore on Saturday. Credit:Elsie Derwin

Announcing the bundle earlier at this time, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet mentioned greater than 1200 folks within the Northern Rivers stay in emergency lodging.

“We know it’s been a devastating time up here,” Mr Perrottet mentioned.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison mentioned the Commonwealth will proceed to assist households and companies affected by the floods because the restoration effort continues.

“We will continue to stand side-by-side with those affected by these devastating floods, from the initial emergency response to the clean-up and as they look to the future,” Mr Morrison mentioned.

“Supporting the immediate housing needs is a further critical area of support. There are many more steps ahead of us to restore these devastated communities that experienced the equivalent of an inland tsunami.”

The $551 million bundle is along with the Commonwealth’s Disaster Relief Payment of $1000 and the 13-week revenue alternative for workers and small companies.

As of Thursday morning, greater than $480 million in Disaster Recovery Payments and Disaster Recovery Allowances had been paid out in 414,000 claims over the previous 10 days.