Australia news LIVE: Ukraine condemns Russian air strike on maternity hospital; NSW floods declared a national emergency

European Union leaders will part out shopping for Russian oil, fuel and coal as Moscow’s battle on Ukraine makes them realise they need to be much less depending on Russia, a draft declaration confirmed, however they’re unlikely to supply Ukraine the quick EU membership it seeks.

Leaders of the 27-nation EU are to satisfy in Versailles on Thursday and Friday, as Russia’s battle towards Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”, enters its third week regardless of large western sanctions.

European Union overseas coverage chief Josep Borrell, proper, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Credit:AFP

“Russia’s war of aggression constitutes a tectonic shift in European history,” a draft declaration of the 27 EU leaders ready for the summit mentioned.

“Confronted with growing instability, strategic competition and security threats, we decided to take more responsibility for our security and take further decisive steps towards building our European sovereignty, reducing our dependencies and designing a new growth and investment model for 2030.”

This is a turning level for the EU, as a result of Russia is its largest power provider, offering greater than 40 per cent of its fuel, greater than 1 / 4 of oil imports, and nearly half its coal.

Officials mentioned EU leaders may even provide phrases of sturdy help to Ukraine to clarify its future lies with the European Union after Kyiv, which now has an affiliation settlement with the EU, utilized for full EU membership shortly after the Russian assault.

But in addition they mentioned that regardless of strain from the Baltic nations and Poland, granting Ukraine any fast-track entry to the bloc was unlikely, not least as a result of it will create fast issues with different candidates like Georgia or Moldova and people already within the pipeline like Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania or Serbia.

Reuters