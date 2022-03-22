Australia news LIVE: Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol to Russia as war continues; total COVID-19 cases grow in NSW, Victoria

Shelling has hit a Kyiv procuring centre, killing at the least eight individuals, wrecking close by buildings and leaving smoking piles of rubble and the twisted wreckage of burned-out vehicles unfold over a number of hundred metres.

As day broke on Monday (European time), firefighters have been placing out small blazes across the smouldering carcass of a constructing within the procuring centre automobile park within the Podil district of town and in search of attainable survivors.

A lady measures a window earlier than protecting it with plastic sheets in a constructing broken by a bombing in Kyiv Credit:AP

The pressure of the explosion obliterated one construction within the procuring centre automobile park and gutted an adjoining 10-storey constructing, shattering home windows within the surrounding residential tower blocks.

Six our bodies have been lain out on the pavement as emergency companies combed via the wreckage to the sound of distant artillery hearth. Ukraine’s Prosecutor General stated at the least eight individuals had been killed.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov stated areas close to the procuring centre have been used to retailer rocket munitions and for reloading a number of rocket launchers. Ukraine says there have been no strategic navy objects within the space.

Reuters was not instantly in a position to confirm both facet’s claims.

Russian forces have pounded some suburbs of the Ukrainian capital, however defenders have to date managed to forestall Kyiv from coming below the type of full-scale assault that has devastated jap cities akin to Mariupol and Kharkiv.

However, dozens of civilians have been killed in Kyiv since Russia launched its invasion on February 24 – many in residential buildings hit by missile strikes.

Reuters