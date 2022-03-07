Australia news LIVE updates: Anti-war protesters detained in Russia; 2000 NSW homes and businesses declared unliveable; Shane Warne tributes continue to flow

A second try and evacuate civilians from a besieged metropolis in southern Ukraine collapsed on Sunday (Ukraine time) amid renewed Russian shelling, whereas Russian President Vladimir Putin turned the blame for the conflict again on Ukraine and mentioned Moscow’s invasion may very well be halted “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities”.

Food, water, medication and nearly all different provides had been in desperately quick provide within the port metropolis of Mariupol, the place Russian and Ukrainian forces had agreed to an 11-hour ceasefire that might permit civilians and the wounded to be evacuated. But Russian assaults rapidly closed the humanitarian hall, Ukrainian officers mentioned.

“There can be no ‘green corridors’ because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom,” Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko mentioned on Telegram.

The information dashed hopes that extra folks might escape the combating in Ukraine, the place Russia’s plan to rapidly overrun the nation has been stymied by fierce resistance. Russia has made important advances in southern Ukraine and alongside the coast, however a lot of its efforts have turn out to be stalled, together with an immense navy convoy that has been nearly immobile for days north of Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky rallied his folks to stay defiant, particularly these in cities occupied by Russians.

“You should take to the streets! You should fight!” he mentioned on Saturday (Ukraine time) on Ukrainian tv. “It is necessary to go out and drive this evil out of our cities, from our land.”

Zelensky additionally requested the US and NATO international locations to ship extra warplanes to Ukraine, although that concept is difficult by questions on which international locations would offer the plane and the way these international locations would substitute the planes.

The conflict has pressured 1.5 million folks to flee the nation. The head of the UN refugee company referred to as the exodus “the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II”.

Anthony Galloway, The Age and Sydney Morning Herald’s overseas affairs and nationwide safety correspondent, and photographer Kate Geraghty are on the bottom in Ukraine proper now and shall be updating us on the most recent information from the area shortly.

with AP