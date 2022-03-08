Australia news LIVE updates: Sydney’s Georges River residents issued SES evacuation orders as rain, flooding worsens in south-west Sydney; Ukraine slams Russia’s escape route proposal

Ukraine has pleaded with the United Nations’ high courtroom to order Russia to halt its invasion, saying Moscow is already committing widespread conflict crimes and “resorting to tactics reminiscent of medieval siege warfare” in its 12-day-old navy onslaught.

Russia snubbed the International Court of Justice hearings and its seats within the Great Hall of Justice remained empty.

A lady wrapped within the Ukrainian flag exterior the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Credit:AP

On a garden exterior the courtroom’s headquarters, the Peace Palace in The Hague, a protester positioned colored candles spelling out the phrases: “Putin Come out.” A small group of protesters holding Ukrainian flags chanted antiwar slogans exterior the constructing’s gates.

Ukrainian consultant Anton Korynevych advised judges on the International Court of Justice: “Russia must be stopped and the court has a role to play in stopping it.”

Ukraine has requested the courtroom to order Russia to “immediately suspend the military operations” launched on February 24 “that have as their stated purpose and objective the prevention and punishment of a claimed genocide” within the separatist jap areas of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Lawyers for Kyiv dismissed the Russian declare.

“Ukraine comes to this court because of a grotesque lie and to seek protection from the devastating consequences of that lie,” David Zionts advised the courtroom.

“The lie is the Russian Federation’s claim of genocide in Ukraine. The consequences are unprovoked aggression, cities under siege, civilians under fire, humanitarian catastrophe and refugees fleeing for their lives.”

A call on Ukraine’s request is predicted inside days. The courtroom’s president, American decide Joan Donoghue, stated the judges would difficulty a choice “as soon as possible.”

AP