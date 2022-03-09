Australia news LIVE updates: US, UK ban Russian oil imports as Putin’s war on Ukraine continues; NSW floods continue with damaging winds set to batter Sydney

The US has introduced it’ll ban the importation of Russian oil and gasoline amid rising bipartisan strain to cease inadvertently financing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine. Within hours, Britain additionally introduced it could cease importing Russian oil, as effectively.

As Russia continued its assault for a 14th day, President Joe Biden introduced the US would boycott Russia’s oil, liquefied pure gasoline, and coal in a bid to thwart Putin’s “war machine” and additional punish him for his “unprovoked” assault.

President Joe Biden declares a ban on Russian oil imports. Credit:AP

The sanction is designed to focus on a prime supply of revenue to Putin’s financial system. But the transfer is politically dicey, partly as a result of it may additional shake world power markets and trigger petrol costs to soar at a time when many Americans are already fighting document inflation charges and rising costs on all the things from gasoline and meals, to hire and furnishings.

Petrol costs in America hit a document excessive on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT), reaching a median of $4.17 a gallon ($5.72 AUD) amid the Ukraine disaster. One gallon is 3.78 litres.

