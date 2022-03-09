Australia news LIVE updates: US, UK ban Russian oil imports as Putin’s war on Ukraine continues; NSW records first Japanese encephalitis virus death

If you’re simply becoming a member of us, right here’s what you might need missed from Ukraine (the place it’s now almost 8am).

Late on Tuesday evening (Ukraine time), Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the leaders of the US and Britain for signalling they might ban Russian oil imports (Britain will part out Russian oil imports by the top of the 12 months).

“This is a powerful signal to the whole world,” Mr Zelensky mentioned, in keeping with an English translation of his remarks.

“Either Russia will respect international law and not wage wars, or it will have no money.”

An aged girl is carried in a procuring cart after being evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Credit:Vadim Ghirda/AP

The Pentagon rejected Poland’s supply to present the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets to be used by Ukraine, in a uncommon public show of disharmony by NATO allies looking for to spice up Ukrainian fighters whereas avoiding getting caught up in a wider struggle with Russia.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby mentioned Poland’s proposal to ship the jets to the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany raised the regarding prospect of jets departing from a US and NATO base to fly into airspace contested with Russia within the Ukraine struggle.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says Russian troops are operating out of meals and provides. Credit:AP

“We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one,” he mentioned in an announcement.

Any resolution to supply the MiGs could be a morale booster for Ukraine as Russian assaults on its cities deepen the humanitarian disaster. But it additionally would elevate the dangers of a wider struggle.

Starbucks turned the newest mega-brand to hitch the company exodus from Ukraine in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric – all ubiquitous international manufacturers and symbols of US company may – have joined greater than 200 firms suspending their companies in Russia in current days.

Britain banned all Russian plane from coming into its airspace, following related strikes by US authorities and the European Union in current weeks.

British transport minister Grant Shapps mentioned in a tweet on Tuesday (GMT) that it might now be a “criminal offence” for any Russian plane to enter UK airspace.

“I have made it a criminal offence for ANY Russian aircraft to enter UK airspace and now HMG [Her Majesty’s Government] can detain these jets,” Shapps mentioned.

Britain had beforehand barred Russia’s largest airline Aeroflot and different Russian carriers from coming into its airspace. Russia shortly retaliated, banning nearly each nation in Europe from its personal airspace.

with AP, Reuters