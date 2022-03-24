Australia news LIVE: US formally determines that Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine; World reacts to Ash Barty’s shock retirement from tennis

World No.1 tennis participant Ash Barty introduced her shock retirement from the sport yesterday on the age of 25.

Here’s how the world has been reacting.

Ash Barty saying her retirement. Credit:Instagram

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

“I particularly want to say ‘thank you’ to you, Ash, for inspiring a generation of young people and particularly a generation of young Indigenous people in this country.

“None of us will forget, of course, the triumphant win in Wimbledon and none of us will ever forget that incredible comeback down there at the Australian Open this year, which once again showed everybody what you can do when you really apply yourself.”

Former males’s world No.1 Andy Murray

“Happy for Ash Barty, gutted for tennis. What a player.”

Former ladies’s world No. 1 Serena Williams

“Ash Barty I can’t lie I was sad to read your decision but also happy for your new chapter. Always your fan close up and afar. Sending all my love.”

Former tennis participant and present Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott

“Ash Barty. Amazing tennis player but even better person. A champion in every sense of the word. Very proud of you, mate.”

Australian tennis nice and good friend Evonne Goolagong

“I’m so supportive of Ash, and making a decision that is best for her and makes her happy. I can’t wait to see what the next chapter brings, and to watch Ash achieve her dreams post-tennis.”

Eighteen-time Grand Slam winner Martina Navratilova

“Dear Ash – you are leaving the tennis and sports world quite speechless and full of praise at the same time.

“Enjoy this chapter of your life after tennis – we will miss you, your smile and your beautiful game. Be happy champ, the Hall of Fame is waiting!”

Twice Grand Slam champion Simona Halep

“Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right? My friend, I will miss you on tour. You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What’s next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?!”

Loading

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley

“One of the highlights in my career was standing next to her after she won [the Australian Open]. I never would have thought that three months later we would have been having this conversation about Ash retiring.

“It’s once in a lifetime that someone like Ash comes along. But whatever she does, she’s going to achieve great things and we respect her decision.”

Women’s Tennis Association CEO Steve Simon

“With her accomplishments at the Grand Slams, WTA Finals and reaching the pinnacle ranking of No.1 in the world, she has clearly established herself as one of the great champions of the WTA.

“We wish Ash only the very best and know that she will continue to be a tremendous ambassador for the sport of tennis as she embarks on this new chapter of her life. We will miss her.”

Reuters