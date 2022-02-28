Australia news LIVE: Vladimir Putin issues nuclear alerts to Russian forces as Ukraine defends nation against invasion; floods worsen in south-east Queensland, NSW as more evacuation orders issued

This is reasonably large.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has just released a statement recommending the exclusion of all Russian and Belarusian athletes in worldwide sporting competitions.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, proper, after which FIFA President Sepp Blatter in July 2014. Credit:Ria Novosti

Debate has raged for days over whether or not Russia ought to be allowed to compete in worldwide sporting competitions with Russia’s upcoming World Cup qualifying opponents all saying that they won’t play Russia.

The IOC has beforehand criticised Vladimir Putin for breaching the “truce” of the Olympic motion by triggering his invasion of Ukraine earlier than the Paralympic Games had even begun in Beijing.

And it has been decreed that no worldwide sporting match ought to be held in both nation.

On Tuesday morning (AEDT), the committee’s govt board (IOC EB) stated that, with a “heavy heart,” it had issued the next decision.

“The IOC EB recommends that International Sports Federations and sports event organisers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions,” it stated.

“Wherever this is not possible on short notice for organisational or legal reasons, the IOC EB strongly urges International Sports Federations and organisers of sports events worldwide to do everything in their power to ensure that no athlete or sports official from Russia or Belarus be allowed to take part under the name of Russia or Belarus. Russian or Belarusian nationals, be it as individuals or teams, should be accepted only as neutral athletes or neutral teams.

“No national symbols, colours, flags or anthems should be displayed.”

It was solely in 2018 that Russia hosted the World Cup and 4 years earlier than that, hosted the Winter Olympics in Sochi.