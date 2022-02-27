Australia news LIVE: Vladimir Putin puts nuclear forces on alert; Volodymyr Zelensky agrees to peace; NSW towns hit by major floods

There are big protests going down in Berlin, the place the German authorities led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz has staged an unlimited shift in its stance on the Russian invasion.

After big worldwide and inner strain, it agreed yesterday to ship anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles.

Scholz has additionally stated Germany will now assist kicking Russia out of the SWIFT funds system and that Germany will decide to spending 2 per cent of its GDP on defence.

Huge protests towards Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Berlin on Sunday. Credit:AP

Protests have additionally sprung up right here within the UK, at Trafalgar Square in London, in addition to in Scotland exterior the Russian consulate in Edinburgh.

Protesters in Trafalgar Square, London. Credit:Getty

Cat Headly, a lawyer, went alongside and took these pictures of the protest for us. She stated round 500 individuals attended the Edinburgh protest on Sunday morning native time.

Ukrainian man, Alexander, stated his household and associates have been in Ukraine, many in Kyiv.

“They are hiding, fighting and I’m here to support them,” he stated.

Alexander, a Ukrainian man, joins Sunday’s anti-Putin protests in Edinburgh. Credit:Cat Headley

Lithuanian lady Irina stated she feared Putin wouldn’t cease at Ukraine and that he would assault her nation subsequent.

“I came here today for the war to stop and for Putin to stop the invasion,” she stated.

“I am from Lithuania, but live in Scottish Borders. I am scared that we [Lithuania] are next.”

Irina, from Lithuania, fears her nation could also be subsequent. Credit:Cat Headley

Anti-Putin demonstrations happen in Edinburgh, Scotland on Sunday. Credit:Cat Headley

Protesters in Edinburgh on Sunday. Credit:Cat Headley

Our thanks once more to Cat Headley, who additionally joined the protest, for sending us these pictures and insights from Edinburgh.

Protesters have additionally crammed the streets of Prague within the Czech Republic.