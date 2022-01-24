Australia Open live: Star calls out Melbourne Park detail in Peng Shuai T-shirt saga

French tennis star Nicolas Mahut has known as out Tennis Australia for its obvious hypocrisy in response to the Peng Shuai t-shirt saga.

We’re into the second week of motion at Melbourne Park, and there are nonetheless two Aussies remaining within the singles draw.

Alex de Minaur has certified for the fourth spherical of the Australian Open for the primary time in his profession, however the 22-year-old faces his hardest problem but on Monday afternoon towards world No. 10 Jannik Sinner.

Meanwhile, Ash Barty toppled American phenom Amanda Anisimova in straight sets on Sunday evening to guide her spot within the quarter-finals.

‘What’s happening?’: Aus Open known as out

(TA) stood by what many are labelling a heavy-handed decision after video emerged on the weekend of safety and police requesting a fan at Melbourne Park take away her shirt highlighting the plight of the Chinese tennis star — who sparked worldwide fears when she “disappeared” after making allegations of sexual abuse towards a former top-ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party.

TA advised News Corp Australia it feared for Peng’s security, however followers weren’t permitted to make political statements with their clothes on the Australian Open.

However, veteran American tennis reporter Jon Wertheim recommended there was one thing else at play behind TA’s determination to censor any point out of Peng by followers.

Chinese Baijiu distillery Luzhou Laojiao is among the main sponsors on the Australian Open, with 1573 logos showing throughout Melbourne Park.

Court 2, for instance, was formally renamed to “1573 Arena” in 2019.

“I totally agree and when we watch these matches you will note the Chinese signage at the Australian Open, which some might suspect has a lot to do with this beyond political speech,” Wertheim mentioned.

“If ‘where is Peng Shuai?’ is political speech we’ve gone down the slippery slope.”

Mahut, who was knocked out within the first spherical of the boys’s doubles final week, additionally voiced his anger on social media.

Day 8 schedule

Rod Laver Arena

From 11am AEDT — D. Collins [27] vs E. Mertens [19]

Not earlier than 1pm AEDT — S. Halep [14] vs A. Cornet

Not earlier than 2.30pm AEDT — A. De Minaur [32] vs J. Sinner [11]

From 7:00pm AEDT — Fritz [20] vs S. Tsitsipas [4]

Okay. Kanepi vs A. Sabalenka [2]

Margaret Court Arena

From 11am AEDT — C. Dolehide/S. Sanders [9] vs M. Kostyuk/D. Yastremska

G. Olmos/M. Arevalo vs L. Hradecka/G. Escobar

Not earlier than 2pm AEDT — M. Cressy vs D. Medvedev [2]

Not earlier than 5.30pm AEDT — I. Swiatek [7] vs S. Cirstea

John Cain Arena

From 11am AEDT — M. Giron/S. Kwon vs W. Koolhof/N. Skupski [10]

D. Sweeny/L. Tu vs R. Ram/J. Salisbury [2]

Not earlier than 2pm AEDT — M. Cilic [27] vs F. Auger-Aliassime [9]

‘Amazing detail’ in Aussie star’s Open outfit

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have progressed by means of to the boys’s doubles quarterfinal after defeating fifteenth seeds Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar in three units on Sunday.

The “Special Ks” had a packed home on Kia Arena dropping their minds because the duo claimed a 6-4 4-6 6-4 win in entrance of a wild crowd.

The spectators have been vocal, trotting out the much-maligned “Siu”, the Seven Nation Army chant and making loads of noise in a celebration ambiance.

And Kokkinakis confirmed his assist for the AO Pride Day by donning rainbow sweatbands in the course of the thrilling contest.

AO Pride Day is an initiative that celebrates LGTBQ+ gamers and followers, and there will likely be a number of activations all through Melbourne Park on Monday.

Luke Dennehy tweeted: “Thank you @TKokkinakis for supporting our AO Pride Day wearing our rainbow sweatbands on court three. Just amazing to have this kind of support.”

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have been additionally caught by the Channel 9 cameras giving one another some love earlier than the match obtained underway.

Former Hockeyroos star Georgie Parker made headlines in 2020 for a similar incident with teammate Kathryn Slattery. and reacted on social media to the tennis stars’ “cheeky” second.

Day eight preview

Australian Open favorite Daniil Medvedev will get the possibility to deepen his new-found love affair with the Melbourne crowd on Monday as he targets a quarter-final berth.

The Russian world No. 2 two received over the Melbourne Park spectators on Saturday as he eased into the final 16 together with fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas — with the pair seeded to satisfy within the semi-finals.

But first, Medvedev should come by means of towards the huge-serving Maxime Cressy, who blasted down 28 aces and made solely 4 double-faults towards Australia’s Chris O’Connell in his third-round win.

Medvedev, the de facto males’s high seed after the deportation of defending champion Novak Djokovic on the eve of the gran dslam match, mentioned some followers at Melbourne Park had a “low IQ” after they barracked him in his win over Australian showman Nick Kyrgios.

But he turned enemies into pals and mentioned he was having fun with his relationship with the Australian followers after he dismissed unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp to achieve the final 16.

“Every good relationship must have its ups and downs so I think it’s good, it’s entertaining and it’s real, there is some relationship going on,” Medvedev mentioned.

Should the Russian defeat Paris-born American Cressy, he’ll play both the 2018 Melbourne runner-up Marin Cilic or younger Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Greece’s Tsitsipas, who’s chasing a maiden main, performs American Taylor Fritz in an evening match on Rod Laver Arena and is cautious of the twentieth seed.

“Big server, big hitter,” Tsitsipas mentioned. “He has weapons. I will really have to stay consistent and keep pushing him back.”

Tsitsipas has weapons of his personal — he didn’t drop a service sport towards Benoit Paire within the third spherical.

“I feel like it’s going to be really important to stay consistent with my shots and my serve,” he added.

The different last-16 males’s match on Monday options Australian hope Alex de Minaur towards Italian eleventh seed Jannik Sinner.

— with AFP