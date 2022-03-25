Australia opt to bowl as Brown replaces injured Perry in rain-curtailed ODI

Toss Australia Women selected to bowl vs Bangladesh Women

The first-ever ODI between Australia and Bangladesh bought off to a humid begin as a two-hour rain delay diminished the league-stage 2022 ODI World Cup fixture in Wellington to a 43-overs-a-side contest. Australia, who introduced in teen fast Darcie Brown for the injured Ellyse Perry , opted to bowl in blustery Basin Reserve circumstances towards an unchanged Bangladesh.

Brown was disregarded of the XI for the match against South Africa on Monday with a view to managing her workload. In windy, overcast circumstances, she is anticipated to play a key function with the brand new ball together with Megan Schutt. Bangladesh, for his or her half, might face by far their hardest problem with the bat but in a match their bowlers haven’t been adequately supported by their batting line-up.

Australia have gained all their six matches up to now and had been the primary group to qualify for the semi-finals. Bangladesh are mathematically alive within the race to the knockouts however with just one win in 5 video games and an inferior run-rate than groups with extra wins, they’re unlikely to make the semi-finals even when they beat Australia on Friday and England on Sunday.

The taking part in circumstances of the rain-affected sport in Wellington allow solely a nine-over powerplay per aspect, with three bowlers allowed to ship 9 overs every and two bowlers eight overs apiece.

Bangladesh: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (wk/capt), Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam

Australia: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (capt), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown