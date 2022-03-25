Australia opt to bowl as Brown replaces injured Perry in rain-curtailed ODI
Bangladesh unchanged in 43-overs-a-side contest, the first-ever ODI between the 2 sides
Toss Australia Women selected to bowl vs Bangladesh Women
Australia have gained all their six matches up to now and had been the primary group to qualify for the semi-finals. Bangladesh are mathematically alive within the race to the knockouts however with just one win in 5 video games and an inferior run-rate than groups with extra wins, they’re unlikely to make the semi-finals even when they beat Australia on Friday and England on Sunday.
The taking part in circumstances of the rain-affected sport in Wellington allow solely a nine-over powerplay per aspect, with three bowlers allowed to ship 9 overs every and two bowlers eight overs apiece.
Bangladesh: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (wk/capt), Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam
Australia: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (capt), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
Annesha Ghosh is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @ghosh_annesha