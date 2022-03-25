Cricket

Australia opt to bowl as Brown replaces injured Perry in rain-curtailed ODI

Bangladesh unchanged in 43-overs-a-side contest, the first-ever ODI between the 2 sides

Toss Australia Women selected to bowl vs Bangladesh Women

The first-ever ODI between Australia and Bangladesh bought off to a humid begin as a two-hour rain delay diminished the league-stage 2022 ODI World Cup fixture in Wellington to a 43-overs-a-side contest. Australia, who introduced in teen fast Darcie Brown for the injured Ellyse Perry, opted to bowl in blustery Basin Reserve circumstances towards an unchanged Bangladesh.
Brown was disregarded of the XI for the match against South Africa on Monday with a view to managing her workload. In windy, overcast circumstances, she is anticipated to play a key function with the brand new ball together with Megan Schutt. Bangladesh, for his or her half, might face by far their hardest problem with the bat but in a match their bowlers haven’t been adequately supported by their batting line-up.

Australia have gained all their six matches up to now and had been the primary group to qualify for the semi-finals. Bangladesh are mathematically alive within the race to the knockouts however with just one win in 5 video games and an inferior run-rate than groups with extra wins, they’re unlikely to make the semi-finals even when they beat Australia on Friday and England on Sunday.

The taking part in circumstances of the rain-affected sport in Wellington allow solely a nine-over powerplay per aspect, with three bowlers allowed to ship 9 overs every and two bowlers eight overs apiece.

Bangladesh: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (wk/capt), Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam

Australia: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (capt), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

