Australia opt to field, bring in Adam Zampa and Jhye Richardson

Australia have opted to bowl first within the fourth T20I towards Sri Lanka on the MCG and they’ll experiment once more, with Ashton Agar on the prime of the order within the hope that he can turn out to be their model of Sunil Narine.

The hosts have made two modifications, having already wrapped up the collection 3-0 in Canberra. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have all been despatched residence to Sydney to relaxation forward of the Pakistan tour. Cummins was rested from the third match in Canberra. Adam Zampa returned after resting in Canberra, whereas Jhye Richardson additionally got here in, for his first worldwide for the reason that second Ashes Test in December when he took a five-wicket haul within the fourth innings to assist Australia to victory. He has not performed a T20I since Australia’s tour of New Zealand in March final 12 months.

The floor on the MCG appears to be like spectacular for batting on what must be a cool night time in Melbourne.

Australia: Ashton Agar, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (capt), Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara