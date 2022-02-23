Australia Post revenues up on parcel ops

Australia Post’s income soared within the again half of 2021, as COVID-19 lockdowns in main cities sparked on-line purchasing exercise and drove parcel deliveries.

But the outlook for the subsequent six months is extra subdued because the nation will get again to regular after two years battling the pandemic.

Total income for the six months to the tip of December rose 10.4 per cent to $4.8 billion.

Most of that turnover – $3.9 billion – got here from the parcels and providers companies, an increase of 13.6 per cent.

In distinction, income for the normal letter enterprise was comparatively flat at $935 million, regardless of a large mail out for the 2021 nationwide Census.

CEO Paul Graham stated the outcome was a big achievement given the continuing disruptions to enterprise in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just like many businesses around the country, we have dealt with unprecedented challenges over the past year,” he stated on Wednesday.

“But the ability of our people to adapt during ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing short of remarkable.”

More than 30,000 Australia Post and StarTrack staff will get a 9 per cent pay rise over the subsequent three years, below enterprise agreements sealed in the course of the half-year.

Australia Post, which is a federal authorities enterprise enterprise, generated a first-half pre-tax revenue of $199.8 million.

Looking forward, Australia Post expects its digitally-driven companies will likely be extra subdued within the second half and losses within the letter enterprise to proceed.

This will contribute to an “overall loss in the next six months”, resulting in a “modest” full-year revenue.

The 2021/22 outcomes will likely be reported in September.