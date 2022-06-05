Australia says Chinese fighter jet intercepted surveillance craft in May

A Chinese fighter plane dangerously intercepted an Australian army surveillance aircraft within the South China Sea area in May, Australia’s protection division mentioned on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Royal Australian Air Force P-8 maritime surveillance plane was intercepted by a Chinese J-16 fighter throughout “routine maritime surveillance activity” in worldwide airspace within the area on May 26, protection mentioned in an announcement.

“The intercept resulted in a dangerous maneuver which posed a safety threat to the P-8 aircraft and its crew,” it mentioned.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese instructed reporters in Perth that his authorities had expressed issues to China “through appropriate channels”.

China’s embassy in Australia didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Defence Minister Richard Marles mentioned the Chinese jet flew very shut in entrance of the RAAF plane and launched a “bundle of chaff” containing small items of aluminium that had been ingested into the Australian plane’s engine.

“Quite obviously this is very dangerous,” Marles instructed ABC tv.

Australia has beforehand joined the United States in stating that China’s claims round contested islands within the South China Sea don’t adjust to worldwide regulation.

Defense mentioned for many years it had undertaken maritime surveillance within the area and “does so in accordance with international law, exercising the right to freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters and airspace”.

Relations between Australia and China, main buying and selling companions, have been strained just lately over rising Chinese affect within the Pacific after China sought a regional safety cope with Pacific Island nations.

Also in May, a Chinese intelligence ship was tracked off Australia’s west coast inside 50 nautical miles of a delicate protection facility, which is utilized by Australian, US and allied submarines.

In February, China and Australia traded barbs over an incident during which Australia mentioned one in every of its maritime patrol plane detected a laser directed at it from a People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel.

Read extra:

China plots fresh military exercises in south China sea

China launches South China Sea military drills as US President Biden visits Asia

Iran, China agree to expand military cooperation: Iranian military chief