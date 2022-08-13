Australia scoops the pool at Games

Great to see Australia has performed so nicely within the Commonwealth Games, successful an enormous variety of medals (“Green and gold, gold, gold: Aussies shine bright”, August 7). And so it ought to have, when you think about the dimensions of lots of the international locations and territories taking part, some being simply tiny locations most Aussies have by no means heard of. I’m unsure what sort of sports activities international locations corresponding to Niue, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, or the Turks and Caicos Islands excel in, nevertheless it doesn’t look like one which was featured on the Games. What a one-sided affair these Games had been. Time to scrap them. Con Vaitsas, Ashbury

Neither mavericks nor minions

Parnell Palme McGuinness’ opinion piece is as inaccurate as it’s tendentious (“From mavericks into minions”, August 7). The teal independents clearly have conservatives rattled. And they need to; they symbolize the top of an unsightly period and the daybreak of a greater future for Australian politics.

Her extremely personalised assaults betray each the intent of the piece and the paucity of argument. The lowest level – of many lows – is a pathetic dig on the pronunciation of Dr Sophie Scamps’ surname. A second’s analysis would have yielded the proud French heritage of the Scamps household.

McGuinness describes Dr Monique Ryan as a “Karen” for her name to Coalition colleagues to put on masks, presumably additionally rounding up all chief medical officers into the “Karen” class. Masks save lives and politicians who perceive this and care ought to lead by instance. To any doctor, those that don’t are a shame.