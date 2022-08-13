Australia scoops the pool at Games
Great to see Australia has performed so nicely within the Commonwealth Games, successful an enormous variety of medals (“Green and gold, gold, gold: Aussies shine bright”, August 7). And so it ought to have, when you think about the dimensions of lots of the international locations and territories taking part, some being simply tiny locations most Aussies have by no means heard of. I’m unsure what sort of sports activities international locations corresponding to Niue, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, or the Turks and Caicos Islands excel in, nevertheless it doesn’t look like one which was featured on the Games. What a one-sided affair these Games had been. Time to scrap them. Con Vaitsas, Ashbury
Neither mavericks nor minions
Parnell Palme McGuinness’ opinion piece is as inaccurate as it’s tendentious (“From mavericks into minions”, August 7). The teal independents clearly have conservatives rattled. And they need to; they symbolize the top of an unsightly period and the daybreak of a greater future for Australian politics.
Her extremely personalised assaults betray each the intent of the piece and the paucity of argument. The lowest level – of many lows – is a pathetic dig on the pronunciation of Dr Sophie Scamps’ surname. A second’s analysis would have yielded the proud French heritage of the Scamps household.
McGuinness describes Dr Monique Ryan as a “Karen” for her name to Coalition colleagues to put on masks, presumably additionally rounding up all chief medical officers into the “Karen” class. Masks save lives and politicians who perceive this and care ought to lead by instance. To any doctor, those that don’t are a shame.
Each of those outstanding girls had been by no means mavericks and neither will they ever be minions. They are merely a robust drive for good as recognised by the mass of people that voted for them. Graeme Stewart, Palm Beach
As a warrior for the appropriate, McGuinness makes use of the strategy of damning the PM with faint reward, whereas talking to the renegade Liberal voters who put the independents into parliament. By suggesting the independents will likely be impotent in parliament she is sowing seeds of doubt, hoping to engender the voter equal of purchaser’s regret, which might be the Coalition’s greatest hope of taking again its blue ribbon seats on the subsequent election. Electorally wedged by Greens and teals, Labor however wants these independents to be re-elected as a bulwark in opposition to a Coalition return to energy.
But on McGuinness’s studying, Labor is making the error of attempting to sideline the independents. Could Labor actually be so short-sighted? All in all, the subsequent three years of politics is shaping as much as look extra like an enchanting recreation of three-dimensional chess. Colleen O’Brien, Manly Vale
Price a Voice for purpose
Failure to take heed of Jacinta Price could be a grave mistake (“We are all just Australians and should be treated as such”, August 11). While it’s nicely previous time that First Nations had been acknowledged in our Constitution, this notion of a Voice will likely be mere feel-good symbolism if it fails to deliver the real-life issues of rural and distant Indigenous residents to the forefront of consideration. How the Voice is structured will likely be essential. We should keep away from one other shambolic ATSIC-like failure. The overwhelming majority of Australians stay within the cities and haven’t any first-hand information of the issues Price speaks of. We should take heed to her and act. We should not enable groupthink to seduce us, nor to interact in a knee-jerk dismissal of Price just because Sky News appears to love her. Brian Haisman, Winmalee