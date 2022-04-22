Australia targets Putin’s daughters, Russian senators in fresh sanctions

The Australian authorities has imposed sanctions and journey bans on two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s daughter, it stated in a press release on Friday.

It follows related measures undertaken by different Western nations together with the United States and Britain, and takes the entire variety of individuals and entities in Russia topic to Australian sanctions to just about 750.

It didn’t identify the 2 Putin daughters, however the Russian president is understood to have two grownup daughters, Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova.

The assertion added President Putin and Lavrov have been added to the sanctions checklist on February 27.

The contemporary spherical of sanctions additionally targets 144 Russian senators who offered help to President Putin by approving the “illegitimate” recognition as impartial the breakaway areas of Donetsk and Luhansk in jap Ukraine on February 22, Australia’s overseas ministry stated in its assertion.

Foreign Minister Marisa Payne added that Australia will proceed to extend prices on Russia by concentrating on those that bear duty for the “unjustified and unprovoked aggression in Ukraine.”

Russia calls its invasion a “special military operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine.

Last week, Australia imposed focused monetary sanctions on 14 Russian state-owned enterprises, together with defense-related entities reminiscent of truck maker Kamaz and transport firms SEVMASH and United Shipbuilding Corp.

