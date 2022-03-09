Australia to declare floods a national emergency

Heavy rain lashed elements of Australia’s most populous state on Tuesday, prompting authorities to concern evacuation orders to hundreds of individuals.

Police in Sydney stated they recovered the our bodies of two individuals from waters after their automotive was present in a stormwater canal within the metropolis’s western suburbs.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology warned of life-threatening flash flooding in elements of New South Wales.

Sydney recorded as much as 100 millimeters (4 inczes) of rain.

Australia’s east coast has had a very lengthy stretch of torrential rain and main flooding within the final two weeks.