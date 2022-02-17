Australia to list Hamas as terror group

Australia on Thursday mentioned it could checklist all of Palestinian

motion Hamas as a terrorist group, the most recent Western

nation to take action, Trend studies citing Al Arabiya.

Canberra had beforehand listed Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades as a

terror group, however the brand new designation will checklist the group in

its entirety.

Hamas at the moment controls the Gaza Strip, has vowed to “liberate”

Jerusalem by power and has steadily carried out assaults on

Israeli targets.

“The views of Hamas and the violent extremist teams listed

right this moment are deeply disturbing, and there’s no place in Australia for

their hateful ideologies,” mentioned house affairs minister Karen

Andrews.

The designation will place restrictions on financing or

offering different assist to Hamas — with sure offences carrying

a 25-year jail sentence.

“It is important that our legal guidelines goal not solely terrorist acts and

terrorists, but in addition the organizations that plan, finance and carry

out these acts,” Andrews mentioned.

Israel has maintained a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007,

when Hamas took energy within the impoverished enclave.

The United States has lengthy designated Hamas a terror group.

An identical EU resolution had been the topic of a protracted courtroom

battle, that ultimately resulted in Hamas being returned to the

terror checklist.