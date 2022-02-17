Australia to list Hamas as terror group

Australia on Thursday stated it will checklist all of Palestinian motion Hamas as a terrorist group, the newest Western nation to take action.

Canberra had beforehand listed Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades as a terror group, however the brand new designation will checklist the group in its entirety.

Hamas at present controls the Gaza Strip, has vowed to “liberate” Jerusalem by drive and has steadily carried out assaults on Israeli targets.

“The views of Hamas and the violent extremist groups listed today are deeply disturbing, and there is no place in Australia for their hateful ideologies,” stated house affairs minister Karen Andrews.

The designation will place restrictions on financing or offering different help to Hamas — with sure offences carrying a 25-year jail sentence.

“It is vital that our laws target not only terrorist acts and terrorists, but also the organizations that plan, finance and carry out these acts,” Andrews stated.

Israel has maintained a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, when Hamas took energy within the impoverished enclave.

The United States has lengthy designated Hamas a terror group.

An analogous EU resolution had been the topic of a protracted court docket battle, that finally resulted in Hamas being returned to the phobia checklist.

