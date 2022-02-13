Australia to provide over $11 mn under ‘Maitri Scholars Program’ for Indian students: FM Marise Payne
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Saturday introduced
‘Maitri’ Scholars Program beneath which it would present over USD 11
million for 4 years to help Indian college students to check in
Australia’s world-leading universities, Trend reviews citing
Times of India.
During the joint presser, the Australian Foreign Minister additionally
introduced a sequence of recent initiatives to spice up the schooling and
cultural ties between Australia and India.
“I’m additionally proud with quite a few my Australian ministerial
colleagues to announce immediately a sequence of recent initiatives to spice up
the schooling and cultural ties between Australia and India.
The initiatives are appropriately known as the ‘Maitri’, which means
friendship initiatives,” she stated.Australian Foreign Minister
continued saying that beneath the Maitri Scholars Program, the
Australian authorities will present over USD 11 million over 4
years to help Indian college students to check at Australia’s
world-leading universities.
“The Maitri Fellowships Program will present USD 3.5 million
over 4 years to construct hyperlinks between future leaders, will help
mid-career Australian and Indian professionals to collaborate on
strategic analysis initiatives,” Payne stated.
She defined that Australia can even present over USD 6 million
over 4 years for the Maitri cultural partnerships to help
cultural exchanges and enhance the position of the inventive industries in
our two international locations.
Speaking at a press convention together with External Affairs
Minister S Jaishankar, Payne stated the connection between
Australia and India has deep connections in commerce and funding as
nicely.
“And as we stand right here in Melbourne, Minister for Trade, Tourism
and Investment Dan Tehan is getting back from India after a spherical of
negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement
(CECA).”
On the CECA, Payne stated that is an settlement that each side are
assured, will unlock new commerce and funding alternatives,
notably as each economies get better from the influence of
COVID-19.
Payne stated that the Maitri program is a powerful constructive for the
schooling sector in Australia, recovering from the financial influence
of COVID 19.
Australian Foreign Minister highlighted the Memorandum of
Understanding (MOU) signed between each the international locations on Friday in
New Delhi.
“(Australian Commerce) Minister Dan Tehan was in a position to signal a
memorandum of understanding on tourism, along with his ministerial
counterpart yesterday in New Delhi. Under the MOU Australia and
India will work collectively to advertise journey between the 2 markets,
and advance cooperation on tourism coverage knowledge sharing coaching and
business engagement,” she stated.
Payne additionally introduced the institution of the Australia-India
infrastructure discussion board which can match Australian finance with the
huge infrastructure alternatives in India. Through this
initiative, she stated the nation will host workshops and generate
evaluation to drive outcomes for companies.