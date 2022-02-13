Australia to provide over $11 mn under ‘Maitri Scholars Program’ for Indian students: FM Marise Payne

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Saturday introduced

‘Maitri’ Scholars Program beneath which it would present over USD 11

million for 4 years to help Indian college students to check in

Australia’s world-leading universities, Trend reviews citing

Times of India.

During the joint presser, the Australian Foreign Minister additionally

introduced a sequence of recent initiatives to spice up the schooling and

cultural ties between Australia and India.

“I’m additionally proud with quite a few my Australian ministerial

colleagues to announce immediately a sequence of recent initiatives to spice up

the schooling and cultural ties between Australia and India.

The initiatives are appropriately known as the ‘Maitri’, which means

friendship initiatives,” she stated.Australian Foreign Minister

continued saying that beneath the Maitri Scholars Program, the

Australian authorities will present over USD 11 million over 4

years to help Indian college students to check at Australia’s

world-leading universities.

“The Maitri Fellowships Program will present USD 3.5 million

over 4 years to construct hyperlinks between future leaders, will help

mid-career Australian and Indian professionals to collaborate on

strategic analysis initiatives,” Payne stated.

She defined that Australia can even present over USD 6 million

over 4 years for the Maitri cultural partnerships to help

cultural exchanges and enhance the position of the inventive industries in

our two international locations.

Speaking at a press convention together with External Affairs

Minister S Jaishankar, Payne stated the connection between

Australia and India has deep connections in commerce and funding as

nicely.

“And as we stand right here in Melbourne, Minister for Trade, Tourism

and Investment Dan Tehan is getting back from India after a spherical of

negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement

(CECA).”

On the CECA, Payne stated that is an settlement that each side are

assured, will unlock new commerce and funding alternatives,

notably as each economies get better from the influence of

COVID-19.

Payne stated that the Maitri program is a powerful constructive for the

schooling sector in Australia, recovering from the financial influence

of COVID 19.

Australian Foreign Minister highlighted the Memorandum of

Understanding (MOU) signed between each the international locations on Friday in

New Delhi.

“(Australian Commerce) Minister Dan Tehan was in a position to signal a

memorandum of understanding on tourism, along with his ministerial

counterpart yesterday in New Delhi. Under the MOU Australia and

India will work collectively to advertise journey between the 2 markets,

and advance cooperation on tourism coverage knowledge sharing coaching and

business engagement,” she stated.

Payne additionally introduced the institution of the Australia-India

infrastructure discussion board which can match Australian finance with the

huge infrastructure alternatives in India. Through this

initiative, she stated the nation will host workshops and generate

evaluation to drive outcomes for companies.