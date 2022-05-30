Australia Unveil Marathon Cricket Summer Around T20 World Cup Defence | Cricket News

Cricket Australia unveiled a bumper residence fixture checklist on Monday with eight bilateral males’s sequence in opposition to 5 totally different opponents both facet of their defence of the T20 World Cup.

The marathon five-month schedule beginning in August will thrust the Australian males’s staff into no less than 27 video games in entrance of residence supporters rising to 29 in the event that they attain the T20 World Cup closing in Melbourne on November 13.

Australia’s recently-crowned ladies’s 50-over world champions have a lighter programme, staging twin limited-overs sequence in opposition to Pakistan in late January.

International cricket will return to Perth for the primary time since 2019, with town’s new stadium to host the primary of two Tests in opposition to the West Indies from November 30 with the second a day-night match in Adelaide.

Three Tests in opposition to South Africa will observe, beginning in Brisbane on December 17 with the Proteas enjoying the Boxing Day and new yr Tests in Melbourne and Sydney for the primary time in 13 years.

South Africa’s tour is to conclude with three one-day internationals, however the January dates stay unconfirmed after an “eleventh-hour” request from Cricket SA to have them reconsidered.

The unseasonably early begin in August is to accommodate two beforehand postponed one-day worldwide sequence in opposition to Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

The Zimbabwe sequence, twice delayed by Covid-19, sees all three video games at Riverway Stadium in Townsville in Queensland from August 28.

New Zealand will play their three matches at an unfamiliar North Queensland venue, Cazalys Stadium in Cairns, 18 years after it was final used for worldwide cricket.

Twenty20 sequence in opposition to the West Indies and England will precede the T20 World Cup which is able to lastly begin on October 16 after a delay of two years due to the pandemic.

A 3-match 50-over sequence in opposition to England has been shoehorned into October, earlier than Australia’s 5 Tests are performed within the area of 40 days.

No room has been discovered for the lads’s postponed fixtures in opposition to Afghanistan after the scheduled inaugural Test between the nations was known as off final yr as a result of Taliban takeover, which forged doubt over that nation’s dedication to ladies’s cricket.

Both nationwide groups will even journey to India for T20 sequence — the lads will play three matches in September whereas the ladies’s facet will journey for 5 matches in December.

Cricket Australia mentioned the ladies’s decreased residence schedule was as a consequence of a number of elements together with the Commonwealth Games in England in July-August and to have the gamers contemporary for his or her T20 World Cup defence in South Africa in February.

Cricket Australia 2022-23 schedule:

Men:

ODI sequence v Zimbabwe (all Townsville): August 28, 31, September 3

ODI sequence v New Zealand (all Cairns): September 6, 8, 11

T20 sequence v West Indies (all Gold Coast): October 5, 7

T20 sequence v England: October 9 (Brisbane), 12, 14 (each Canberra)

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: October 16-November 13

ODI Series v England: November 17 (Adelaide), 19 (Sydney), 22 Melbourne.

Test sequence v West Indies: First Test November 30–December 4 (Perth), Second Test December 8-12 (Adelaide).

Test sequence v South Africa: First Test December 17-21 (Brisbane), Second Test December 26-30 (Melbourne), Third Test January 4-8 (Sydney).

ODI sequence v South Africa (dates tbc) Jan 12 (Hobart), 14 (Sydney), 17 (Perth).

Women:

ODI sequence v Pakistan January 16, 18 (each Brisbane), 21 (Sydney).

Twenty20 sequence v Pakistan: January 24 (Sydney), 27, 29 (each Canberra).

