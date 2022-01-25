Australia unveils 16-player squad for T20 series against Sri Lanka

Australia has unveiled its 16-player squad for the upcoming males’s T20 collection in opposition to Sri Lanka, with an Ashes hero included.

Australia has unveiled its 16-player squad for the upcoming males’s T20 collection in opposition to Sri Lanka, with Ashes hero Travis Head named within the nationwide 20-over outfit for the primary time in practically 4 years.

After pummelling two centuries in opposition to England this summer season, nationwide selectors have rewarded 28-year-old Head by recalling him for the five-match T20 collection, which will get underway in early February.

The South Australian left-hander has not represented Australia within the sport’s shortest format because the T20 tri-series in opposition to Pakistan and Zimbabwe in July 2018.

Hobart Hurricanes wicketkeeper Ben McDermott, who was on Tuesday morning anointed Player of the 2021/22 Big Bash League, has additionally been named within the Australian squad after cracking 571 runs within the home T20 event.

McDermott has made 19 appearances for Australia since making his worldwide debut in 2018, however has by no means scored greater than 35.

“I don‘t think that I wasn’t ready to play for Australia (before), but I do feel ready now,” he instructed reporters on Tuesday morning. “I feel like I’m at the top of my game.

“I‘ve developed a lot of learnings through those experiences. They haven’t been good ones, I won’t shy away from that, but I’ve definitely learned from those experiences and hopefully I come back well.”

Veteran all-rounder Moises Henriques has been included, together with Perth Scorchers wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who’s but to make his worldwide debut.

“This squad will begin preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup defence at home later this year and includes several players who have an early chance to impress in these five matches against a quality opposition,” chair of the nationwide choice panel George Bailey stated in a press release.

T20 World Cup champions David Warner and Mitch Marsh have been omitted from the squad, allotted time to relaxation forward of the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

Perth Scorchers all-rounder Marsh is below an damage cloud forward of Friday’s Big Bash remaining after damaging his hamstring.

Australian coach Justin Langer can even be taking a break forward of the Pakistan collection, and assistant Andrew McDonald will function workforce mentor throughout the T20 collection, which is able to characteristic video games in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne.

Australian squad for the T20I collection in opposition to Sri Lanka

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott , Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

Australian fast Josh Hazlewood, who missed the final 4 Ashes Tests with a facet pressure, makes his long-awaited return to the nationwide facet for the Sri Lanka collection.

“I’ve got a couple of weeks up my sleeve to get right and should be fine,” he instructed reporters on the SCG on Friday.

“It’s been a frustrating couple of weeks, no doubt (but) watching away on TV with the rest of the country was fantastic. Watching us dominate all five Test matches was awesome.”

Australia’s T20 collection in opposition to Sri Lanka will get underway on the SCG on February 11.

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 collection fixtures

February 11 – Australia vs Sri Lanka, Sydney Cricket Ground, 7.10pm AEDT

February 13 – Australia vs Sri Lanka, Sydney Cricket Ground, 7.10pm AEDT

February 15 – Australia vs Sri Lanka, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

February 18 – Australia vs Sri Lanka, Melbourne Cricket Ground, 7.10pm AEDT

February 20 – Australia vs Sri Lanka, Melbourne Cricket Ground, 5.10pm AEDT