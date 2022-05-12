Australia, USA confirmed as hosts for next two Rugby World Cups | Sport

Australia and the United States will host the respective 2027 and 2031 males’s Rugby World Cups.

England will host the 2025 ladies’s Rugby World Cup; Australia the 2029 showpiece; and USA the 2033 version.

South Africa has been out of the image to host one other World Cup.

World Rugby on Thursday confirmed the host nations for the 2027 and 2031 males’s Rugby World Cups.

Australia will host the version in 2027, whereas the United States will host the World Cup for the primary time in 2031.

Australia, Argentina and Russia all launched bids for the 2027 World Cup again in 2019, earlier than Argentina pulled out in 2020.

Australia final staged the event in 2003, when England beat the Wallabies within the last. Australia additionally co-hosted the inaugural 1987 version with New Zealand.

France is staging the following version in 2023 when South Africa will defend the title they gained in Japan three years in the past. South Africa misplaced out to France on internet hosting the 2023 occasion and since then has not put ahead one other bid.

Women’s World Cups

Meanwhile, World Rugby additionally confirmed the hosts for the 2025, 2029 and 2033 ladies’s Rugby World Cups.

England will host the 2025 version, whereas Australia (2029) and the USA (2033) will host the following two.

The 2021 version, which was delayed as a consequence of Covid-19, will likely be held in New Zealand this 12 months.

“Today, we have approved three exceptional Rugby World Cup host nations – England, Australia and USA – providing unprecedented certainty and an unparalleled opportunity to accelerate the growth and impact of rugby globally. It is great for rugby, for fans and for the host nations,” World Rugby chairperson Bill Beaumont stated in an announcement.

“The confirmation of host locations is supported by a new partnership approach to event delivery, that will power long-term, sustainable development, including in the USA and across the women’s game, enabling the sport to realise its global potential on and off the field, driving significant social and economic benefits for host nations.

“Today is a landmark second for the game, and an thrilling growth for followers. I want to congratulate everybody concerned in making this dream a actuality as we glance to ship a very international sport for all.”

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin added: “As a sport and a global federation, it’s crucial that we frequently search new methods to make sure that the game converts clear potential into impactful outcomes, and at this time’s resolution displays that dedication.

“A partnership approach will enable us to develop robust strategic objectives that are great for the host nation and great for rugby and build efficiencies of delivery and resourcing, helping to reduce hosting costs from the outset, while maximising fan engagement, revenue and delivery opportunities. All of which will lead to even greater direct investment back into the game at all levels.

“We look ahead to persevering with our engagement with the host companions to ship the stage for the world’s finest gamers to carry out and a pageant to excite and have interaction followers from world wide, rising the rugby motion collectively in a accountable and sustainable manner.”