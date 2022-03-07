Australia v Pakistan first Test LIVE updates: Smith eyes ton as Australia steady after twin blows against new ball
Key posts
Bore draw looms
It’s definitely been a boring day right here in Rawalpindi. Steve Smith has seemed the products and performed the spinners fantastically, but it surely’s a knock that received’t imply a lot if this match fizzles out right into a draw.
That Cameron Green is simply 18 runs from 63 deliveries exhibits there hasn’t been a directive to up the ante. Australia would have wished to consolidate after these fast couple of wickets however a draw seems to be on their thoughts.
David Warner is out by the pitch taking a look. Some of the coaches are doing a lap with an AFL ball. I don’t suppose too many individuals could be upset if each groups agreed to pack up tonight and scratch day 5. 34 overs are left within the day however I’ve bought a sneaking suspicion all of these received’t be despatched down.
TEA
Australia misplaced two wickets in that session however are nonetheless nicely positioned to take a first-innings lead.
They’ve moved to 4/364 at tea on the fourth day, with Steve Smith on 61 and Cameron Green 18. The deficit is 112 runs, which I count on to be erased by the point we get to stumps if mild and climate allow.
Green wanting good
Having grown up in Perth, Cameron Green wouldn’t have seen many pitches like this one in Rawalpindi, however he’s making a formidable begin to his first Test innings away from Australia.
His companion Steve Smith doesn’t seem like getting out. The slowness of the pitch is giving him loads of time to readjust, even when he will get out of place.
He’s simply pulled out the sunshine sabre go away. In the previous he has used that go away to get himself into the competition.
Half-century for Smith
Steve Smith posts his thirty fourth Test half-century, however Australia want him to bat for the remainder of the day.
The early indicators are promising that this is perhaps the sequence the place he turns the clock again to his prime years.
Review
Strong lbw shout to Cameron Green has been turned down. I reckon the umpire’s made the precise name.
Naseem Shah has hit Green, on 4, simply exterior the road of off for mine, I don’t suppose the Australia all-rounder has something to fret about – but it surely’s a pleasant piece of bowling.
We don’t even get to the ball tracker. Green’s smashed that, as they are saying.
Smith closing in on 50
Is this the sequence the place Steve Smith returns to his greatest?
At the chance of mozzing him, the batting ace has not had too many difficulties on this placid monitor.
He’s as much as 48.
Head’s dismissal
WICKET
Travis Head has change into the primary participant on this sport to get out for a single-digit rating.
Nauman Ali’s left-arm finger-spin has introduced him undone. Head’s tried to drive on the again foot however he’s late to the shot, and Mohammad Rizwan takes an excellent catch behind the stumps. Head is out for eight.
Australia have a bit of labor to do now – 4/326, nonetheless 150 behind.
