Australia v Pakistan first Test LIVE updates: Smith eyes ton as Australia steady after twin blows against new ball

It’s definitely been a boring day right here in Rawalpindi. Steve Smith has seemed the products and performed the spinners fantastically, but it surely’s a knock that received’t imply a lot if this match fizzles out right into a draw.

That Cameron Green is simply 18 runs from 63 deliveries exhibits there hasn’t been a directive to up the ante. Australia would have wished to consolidate after these fast couple of wickets however a draw seems to be on their thoughts.

David Warner is out by the pitch taking a look. Some of the coaches are doing a lap with an AFL ball. I don’t suppose too many individuals could be upset if each groups agreed to pack up tonight and scratch day 5. 34 overs are left within the day however I’ve bought a sneaking suspicion all of these received’t be despatched down.