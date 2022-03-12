Australia v Pakistan second Test LIVE: Honours even at day one lunch
Australia v Pakistan second Test LIVE: Honours even at day one lunch
Here’s a take a look at that Labuschagne run out
Lunch on day one as Pakistan hit again
Australia adjourn at 2-100, with Khawaja on 52 and Smith on 7. It appeared like one-way site visitors for lengthy parts of that session as Khawaja and Warner took cost of the house assault however a nick from Warner and a loopy run from Labuschagne put Pakistan proper again within the contest. See you all after the break.
There’s the Australian hundred
They attain three figures with two down on the cusp of lunch. It’s been there session however an excellent little fightback from Pakistan, with Labuschagne serving to their trigger with that self-inflicted run out.
Labuschagne is in no temper
The poor lad seems to be like he backed over the household canine in the meanwhile. Head in his arms within the sheds. It’s solely cricket, Marnus.
It’s a troublesome life in Karachi
But somebody has to do it. There’s the SMH’s Tom Decent and Peter Lalor from The Australia working within the exterior press field on the National Stadium.
Things have levelled out after that quick begin
Nothing like wickets to gradual the move of runs. After a terrific begin from Warner and Khawaja, two wickets have put a clamp on the move of runs. And, after all, as I sort Steve Smith wanders down the pitch and belts Nauman to the fence.
Labuschagne doesn’t miss out too usually
Via our cricket author Andrew Wu
Turns on the market actually was ‘NO RUN!’
Steve Smith joins Khawaja within the center. Meanwhile, what will we reckon about this:
Direct hit! Gone!
A mixture up and Labuschagne is on his manner. Sajid Khan throws down the stumps from mid-off and Labuschagne goes for a duck. Only has himself guilty, made the decision and set off and was caught quick. An excellent second there for the house aspect and Australia now 2-91. One of the large weapons goes with out troubling the scoreboard.
And there may be the half century to Khawaja
The purple patch exhibits no indicators of ending. Khawaja has his 50 off 70 deliveries, seven boundaries and a six to his title to date. Looking each probability of happening with issues on what has been a dominant morning for Australia bar the Warner wicket, which was actually in opposition to the run of play.
