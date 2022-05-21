Australia votes for change in Labor Party election win

Australian Labor Party chief Anthony Albanese would be the nation’s new prime minister, following incumbent Scott Morrison’s failure to win sufficient seats for the Liberal-National coalition in Saturday’s election.

Albanese’s win marks an finish to a near-decade in opposition for the Labor Party.

Following early indications of the result of the outcomes on Saturday night, Morrison telephoned Albanese to concede defeat. Morrison later introduced his resolution to step down as chief of Australia’s Liberal Party, in feedback carried by ABC News Australia.

In his victory speech, Albanese mentioned that he needed to unite the individuals of the nation after an election marketing campaign that was dominated by points such because the rising value of residing and the local weather disaster.

“Tonight the Australian people have voted for change,” Albanese mentioned on the Labor occasion headquarters on Saturday night, in remarks broadcast by ABC News Australia. “My Labor team will work every day to bring Australians together.”

Australia’s new chief went on to spotlight his humble beginnings, rising up because the “son of a single mum who was a disability pensioner, who grew up in public housing.”

U.Okay. Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Albanese on his victory, and lobbied for the advantages of his nation’s free-trade cope with Australia, below the Labor Party’s new management.

“I look forward to working with you as we reap the rewards of our comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, the AUKUS partnership and the unmatched closeness between the British and Australian people,” Johnson said on Twitter.