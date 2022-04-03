Australia vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 Final Live Score Updates: England Captain Heather Knight Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl vs Australia | Cricket News

Australia vs England, Women’s World Cup 2022 Final Live Score Updates: England captain Heather Knight received the toss and elected to bowl vs Meg Lanning-led Australia within the last of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday. Both England and Australia have been marching in direction of the massive day in their very own method. Defending champions England have been emboldened by an unbelievable turnaround that noticed them prevail in 5 must-win video games after dropping their first three matches of the match. While the Australians, gunning for a file seventh world title, have been on a roll extending their successful streak to 11 matches. Interestingly, regardless of having received 10 of the earlier 11 World Cups between them, England and Australia will face off in an ICC World Cup last for the primary time in 34 years. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Meg Lanning, Australian skipper on the toss: “We batted first number of times through this tournament and done it really well. I lose the toss most of the times anyway, certainly tend to bat first and we are very happy with that and I think the conditions will be really good throughout the day.”

Heather Knight, England skipper on the toss: “It is a fresh wicket and hopefully dew will play a part later. We bowled outstandinly here and batted well as well. We know the conditions well and hopefully we can use that to our advantage. It’s been a really remarkable run for this team, we have been playing knock-out cricket for five games now, hopefully we can do one more win and lift that trophy.”

Teams:

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

Australia Women (Playing XI): Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

April032022 06:11 (IST) Toss – England Women decide to bowl vs Australia Women England captain Heather Knight wins toss, elects to bowl vs Australia England have received the toss within the #CWC22 Final and elected to bowl first in opposition to Australia. pic.twitter.com/k9X57kDAfZ — ICC (@ICC) April 3, 2022

