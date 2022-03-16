Australia vs Pakistan: Cummins claims two as Test reaches tight finale

Every shot on the floor is receiving an enormous “ooooo” from the locals. Even the dot balls.

I can’t let you know what number of occasions the travelling press pack have raised their heads from their laptops pondering a 4 or a six has been crunched when it’s nothing greater than a single out into the deep.

There isn’t many Pakistan followers within the stands, however the ones which have turned up are vocal. Credit:AP

Interestingly, the variety of college youngsters has dropped since that final wicket. Maybe they’re getting some meals out the again.

Starc in opposition to Fawad goes to be an interesting battle. Something tells me the Aussie left-armer is perhaps about to take his first wicket of the innings.