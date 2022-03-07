Australia vs Pakistan first Test Day 4 live: Start of play delayed by rain

Australia might be trying to reel in Pakistan’s first innings complete on Day 4, however Rawalpindi’s rain and flat pitch imply a draw is almost definitely.

Rain is predicted to delay the beginning of play on Day 4 of the primary Test between Australia and Pakistan.

The departure of the groups from their resorts was delayed due to in a single day rain and a moist outfield at Rawalpindi Stadium.

The rain has now eased and a pitch inspection will happen at 4.30pm (AEDT), with hopes play will get underway shortly after.

Australia is 2/271 and trails Pakistan by 205 runs. Marnus Labuschagne (69 not out) and Steve Smith (24 not out) are the 2 unbeaten batters on the crease for Australia.

Yesterday, Usman Khawaja fell agonisingly short of a fairytale century within the nation of his beginning when he was out for 97.

His opening associate David Warner was dismissed for 68. The Aussies will look to reel within the deficit and construct a lead on Day 4, however it seems more and more probably the match is headed for a draw.